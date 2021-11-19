Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.