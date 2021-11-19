Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Spark Power Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

TSE:SPG opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

