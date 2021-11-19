Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Spark Power Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

TSE:SPG opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.