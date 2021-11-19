SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $866.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

