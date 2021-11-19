SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $26,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

