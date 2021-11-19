SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.47

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.47 and last traded at $175.22, with a volume of 21859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

