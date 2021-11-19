Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$16.10 during midday trading on Friday. 25,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,005. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

