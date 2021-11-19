Speedy Hire Plc (SDY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on January 21st

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDY opened at GBX 69.19 ($0.90) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.07. Speedy Hire has a twelve month low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £365.65 million and a P/E ratio of 56.42.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

