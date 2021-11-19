Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.08

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as 5.08 and last traded at 5.14, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 5.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.77.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.