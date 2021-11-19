Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SPIR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 738,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,106. Spire has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

