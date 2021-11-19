Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

SPIR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 738,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Spire has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

