Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

