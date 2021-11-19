Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 25,594 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NR stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

