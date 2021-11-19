Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,608 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON opened at $1.87 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

