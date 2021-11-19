Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
