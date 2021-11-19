Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,826 shares of company stock worth $1,058,774. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

