SRAX, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SRAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 67.89% and a negative net margin of 114.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dawson James boosted their target price on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.91. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

