Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 2,141 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

