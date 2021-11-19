StageZero Life Sciences (SZLSF) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS: SZLSF) is one of 38 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -192.85% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -2,667.31% -242.48% -113.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -0.87 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 55.35

StageZero Life Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 196 711 1172 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 15.72%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences rivals beat StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

