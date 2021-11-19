Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

