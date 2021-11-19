Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $231.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $223.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,849,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

