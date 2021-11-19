Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $110.47. 159,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,518. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

