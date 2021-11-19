State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $3,152,371.42 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $3,152,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. Analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

