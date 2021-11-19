State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

