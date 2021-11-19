State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

