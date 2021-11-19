State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of MSI opened at $257.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $257.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.