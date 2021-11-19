State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

