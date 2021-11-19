State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,596 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $136.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $138.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

