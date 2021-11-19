State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 570 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.01. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

