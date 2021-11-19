State Street Corp Buys 28,484 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $507.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.