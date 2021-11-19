State Street Corp Buys 77,863 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,863 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.44% of Avid Technology worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVID. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $123,685. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

