State Street Corp Raises Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $11,450,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $10,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

In other news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFE. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.