Stephen Trundle Sells 7,881 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

