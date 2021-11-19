Stephens Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $100.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $85.61.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 201.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 541,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.