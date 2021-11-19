Stephens Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $100.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 201.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 541,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

