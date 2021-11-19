Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of STXS stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 682,167 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $4,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.