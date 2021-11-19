Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,567,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STER traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 255,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,470. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

