Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$48.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

