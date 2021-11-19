Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $21.32 on Monday. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.