Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the average daily volume of 1,139 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

