Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nutrien Call Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 43,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the average daily volume of 2,537 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nutrien by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,105,000 after acquiring an additional 324,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.