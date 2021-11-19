Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the typical daily volume of 701 put options.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $748.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares during the period.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

