Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $100,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.