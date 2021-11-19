Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.
Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
SYBT opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $100,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
