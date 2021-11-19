StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APACU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $504,000.

APACU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

