StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.91

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 223615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC reduced their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.