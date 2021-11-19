StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 70,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,040,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.
The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.