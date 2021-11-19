StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 70,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,040,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

