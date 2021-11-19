StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.25 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

