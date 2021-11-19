Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.48

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 223148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRX shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market cap of C$768.86 million and a P/E ratio of 92.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

