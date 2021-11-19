Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SSYS opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

