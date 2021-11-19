Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Earnings History and Estimates for Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

