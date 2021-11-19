Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

