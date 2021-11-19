Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. 18,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,007. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a 86.00 target price (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

