Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 20,000 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $74,738.68.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 549,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

